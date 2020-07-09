Circle Property (LON:CRC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Circle Property PLC (LON:CRC) traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.91), 4,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.88).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 162.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 187.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 million and a PE ratio of 16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42.

