Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,681,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,736,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

