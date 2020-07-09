Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Cisco Systems worth $248,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 731,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. 14,632,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,450,869. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

