Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,902,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,450,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.