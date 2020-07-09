Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $28.25, 637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

