Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 676,500 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 604,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

CLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

CLW stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.07. 8,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The company has a market cap of $591.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

