Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) to Issue $0.01 Final Dividend

Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Shares of CAM stock opened at A$0.76 ($0.52) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.76 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. Clime Capital has a 52 week low of A$0.55 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of A$1.00 ($0.68). The company has a quick ratio of 55.48, a current ratio of 55.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28.

Get Clime Capital alerts:

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.