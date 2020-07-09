Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) to Issue $0.01 Final Dividend

Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.
Shares of CAM stock opened at A$0.76 ($0.52) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.76 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. Clime Capital has a 52 week low of A$0.55 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of A$1.00 ($0.68). The company has a quick ratio of 55.48, a current ratio of 55.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28.
Clime Capital Company Profile
Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.