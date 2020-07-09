Cloudflare (NET) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) recently:

7/9/2020 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

7/6/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $27.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/18/2020 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

5/21/2020 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

5/15/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $27.50 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 159,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,790. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Cloudflare Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

Get Cloudflare Inc alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Pelion sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $46,740,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,594,195 shares of company stock valued at $467,586,428 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $28,469,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 678.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 690,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 601,512 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.