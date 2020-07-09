Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.6% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.07. 13,845,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,031,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

