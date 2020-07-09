COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Investec raised shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CCHGY traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

