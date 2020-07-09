COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Trading Down 0.3%

COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.58 and last traded at $70.58, 323 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHEOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COCHLEAR LTD/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of COCHLEAR LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

