Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Update

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,290,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 15,420,000 shares. Approximately 28.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $966,847.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,997 shares in the company, valued at $263,647.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,867 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2,390.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 129,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,022,000.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $17.88. 15,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,071. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.10. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

