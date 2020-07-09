Coin Lion (LION) Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Coin Lion has a total market capitalization of $166,371.39 and $186.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, Coin Lion has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.14 or 0.01990837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00181027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000986 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00116041 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com . Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

