Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

CL traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.39. 176,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,605. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,416,210,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,740,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after buying an additional 1,686,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after buying an additional 1,420,929 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.