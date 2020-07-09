CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.60. CompX International shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 2,065 shares changing hands.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CompX International by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CompX International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CompX International in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CompX International by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CompX International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

