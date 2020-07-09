Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Update

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 778,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Jay Allison bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,354.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $6,430,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 63.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,801. The company has a market cap of $906.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.