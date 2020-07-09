Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Position Increased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for approximately 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after buying an additional 8,401,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after buying an additional 3,191,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after buying an additional 2,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,050 shares of company stock worth $18,101,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. 2,685,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,344. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

