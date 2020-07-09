Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of CXO stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,256. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $104.88.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

CXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 25.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,802 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.