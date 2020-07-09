Cordy Oilfield Services (CVE:CKK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CVE:CKK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 501000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Cordy Oilfield Services Company Profile (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy and construction services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cordy Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordy Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.