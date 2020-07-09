Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Update

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 7,230,000 shares. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 635.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

CLB traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 20,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $932.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17, a PEG ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

