CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Short Interest Update

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CPLG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 36,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,426. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $239.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.60. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. Research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 18.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 242.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 174,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 20.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

