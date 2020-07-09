CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Short Interest Update

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CPLG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 36,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,426. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $239.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.60. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $12.65.
CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. Research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
About CorePoint Lodging
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.
