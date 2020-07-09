CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. CorMedix also posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

CRMD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.17. 16,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,958. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.