COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Down 12.2% in June

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 702,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $564.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.09.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

