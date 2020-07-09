Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,239,000 after buying an additional 39,578 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 651.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,179. The company has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,650 shares of company stock worth $8,208,438 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.