Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,760,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 25,890,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 642,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,248,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Coty has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COTY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

