Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Short Interest Update

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,700 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 355,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Crawford & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,694. Crawford & Company has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $388.49 million, a P/E ratio of -102.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 20.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

