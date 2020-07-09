Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 16,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,726 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 880.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,586,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,318 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

NYSE CPG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.50. 135,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.69. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 108.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

