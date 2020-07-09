Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$14.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.29.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded down C$0.12 on Thursday, reaching C$12.90. 102,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$16.71.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

