CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its position in CVS Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in CVS Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 115,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $63.14. 9,395,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,377,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

