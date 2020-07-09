CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,635,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

