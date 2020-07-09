CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,531 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,502,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

