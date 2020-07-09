CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Cut by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $12,665,010,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.48. 417,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,487,146. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

