Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Cable One makes up 2.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Cable One worth $24,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,449,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,321,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,901,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cable One by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cable One by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,960,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price target (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,726.67.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total transaction of $1,287,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $647,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,891,178 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $6.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,779.42. 31,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,644. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.45. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,790.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,679.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

