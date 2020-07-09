Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 23.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Danaher by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

DHR traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $184.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,107. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $184.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.59 and its 200 day moving average is $157.44.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.