Deutsche Bank Trims TMX Group (TSE:X) Target Price to C$143.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group stock traded down C$2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$133.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,323. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$141.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$131.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$119.30.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$219.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.3400004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TMX Group news, Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total value of C$627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,417,500.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.