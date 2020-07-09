Deutsche Bank Trims TMX Group (TSE:X) Target Price to C$143.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.
TMX Group stock traded down C$2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$133.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,323. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$141.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$131.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$119.30.
In other TMX Group news, Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total value of C$627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,417,500.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.
