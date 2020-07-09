DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of DPSGY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.69. 59,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,625. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

