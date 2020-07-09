DeVault Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a market capitalization of $103,313.83 and approximately $47.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002499 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 104.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 294,290,059 coins and its circulating supply is 248,246,647 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

