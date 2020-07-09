Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $3.10. Digital Ally shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 901,730 shares.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Digital Ally in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $83.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter.

In other Digital Ally news, CFO Thomas J. Heckman sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 918,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,647.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Ally stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Digital Ally at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

