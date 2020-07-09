Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Reaches $0.0451 on Major Exchanges

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044903 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.70 or 0.04906888 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032439 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

