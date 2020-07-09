DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Shares Up 5.1%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.40 and last traded at $66.40, 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86.

About DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF)

DKSH Holding Ltd. provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials, and Technology segments.

