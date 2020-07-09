Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Position Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.53. 2,228,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,462. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.