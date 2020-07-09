Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.71-4.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.62. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.37-3.63 EPS.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.19.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.04. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.