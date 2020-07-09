Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.37-3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.35. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.71-4.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.19.

NYSE D opened at $75.22 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

