Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Announces $0.27 Annual Dividend

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.274 per share on Monday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.
Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.
RDY opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.49.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
