Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Announces $0.27 Annual Dividend

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.274 per share on Monday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

RDY opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

