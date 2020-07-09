DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) were up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DUFRY AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

