Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Short Interest Up 14.9% in June

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Eaton alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Eaton by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Eaton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eaton has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.