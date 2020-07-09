Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

EVN stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.79.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

