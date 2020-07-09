eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 24,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $59.25. 11,140,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,739,482. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

