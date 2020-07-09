Edgeless Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $863,272.47 and approximately $6,089.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.04913389 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053898 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032416 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

