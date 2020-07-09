Einsteinium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $357,393.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and $357,393.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00476221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 77.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 220,084,326 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

